Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

Cintas stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.