Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 19,638,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

