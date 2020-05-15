Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

