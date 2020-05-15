Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,565,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.