Citadel (CTL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $39.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 76.7% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $30,853.63 and approximately $39.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

