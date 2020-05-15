Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

NYSE:C traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,482,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

