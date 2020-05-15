Citigroup Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $121.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $11.80 on Friday, hitting $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,753. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $141.67.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

