Citigroup Raises Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $24.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

BXMT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 885,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,793. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

