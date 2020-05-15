Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a report on Thursday.

LON:BGEO traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 805 ($10.59). The company had a trading volume of 159,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 940 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,366.48. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,845 ($24.27).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

