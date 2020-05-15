Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.