City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for City Office REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $406.27 million, a P/E ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.37. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, COO Gregory Tylee acquired 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,205,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 158,204 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 480,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 891,842 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 227,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.