Claymore (CLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.