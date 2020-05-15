Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 49,163.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 153,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Speights purchased 545 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,111 shares of company stock worth $176,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

