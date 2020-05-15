Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,650 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Speights acquired 545 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $751,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

CLH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.51. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

