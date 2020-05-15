Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EMO)

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EMO opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

