ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

CTR stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.