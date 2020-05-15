Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE CEM opened at $3.09 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.