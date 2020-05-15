Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after buying an additional 2,442,034 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 497,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $8,679,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,947,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

