Clipper Coin (CCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.05 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

