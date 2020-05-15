CloakCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $897,389.37 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $897,389.37 and $21,506.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,449,665 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

