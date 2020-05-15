Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.83. 2,220,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,777 shares of company stock valued at $49,443,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

