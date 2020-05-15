CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 3,950,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,165 shares of company stock worth $561,951. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

