CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Peter F. Smith Acquires 2,000 Shares

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCNE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 55,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.01.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

