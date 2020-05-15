CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNOOC by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31. CNOOC Ltd has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

