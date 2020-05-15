Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 160.48% and a negative net margin of 2,881.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

NASDAQ CODX traded down $5.06 on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,072,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,446,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CODX. ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.