Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 430,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,924. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

