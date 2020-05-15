Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.6% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $68.95. 7,937,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

