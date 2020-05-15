Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer Sells 4,434 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

