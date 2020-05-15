Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $544,712.36

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $544,712.36 and $7,225.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,508.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.02500961 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00627890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012937 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.