ColossusXT Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000494 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,044,779,597 coins and its circulating supply is 12,003,737,770 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.