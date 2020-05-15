Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.26 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

