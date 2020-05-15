Comcast (CMCSA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently:

5/14/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Comcast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/30/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Comcast had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities.

4/22/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/18/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Comcast Co alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,137,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,372,579,000 after buying an additional 1,915,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.