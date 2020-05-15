Comcast Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 24.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

