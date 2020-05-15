Comerica Bank Has $1.76 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.