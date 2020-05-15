Comerica Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 149.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Icon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Icon by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Icon stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average is $158.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

