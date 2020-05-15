Comerica Bank Purchases 23,855 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Westrock by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.