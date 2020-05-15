Comerica Bank Purchases 7,015 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $30.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

