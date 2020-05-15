Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.20. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

