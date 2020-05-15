Comerica Bank Sells 4,573 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,504.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 394,438 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,638,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,224,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

