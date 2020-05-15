Comerica Bank Sells 4,967 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $114.04 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

