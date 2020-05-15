Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.58% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after buying an additional 77,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 136,269 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,721 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,613,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $104,125.00. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

