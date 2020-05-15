Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:JCS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.24. 50,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Communications Systems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

