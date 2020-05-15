Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) EVP Purchases $15,170.00 in Stock

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) EVP John Anthony Chappelle bought 740 shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $15,170.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.36. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Community Financial Cor has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,669,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

