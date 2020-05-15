Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to post sales of $17.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $18.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $14.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $72.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $75.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.16 million, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $733.63 million, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

