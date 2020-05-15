Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.