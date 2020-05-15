Comparing Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) & GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Heat Biologics and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics -656.46% -98.94% -67.48% GlycoMimetics N/A -31.76% -29.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heat Biologics and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlycoMimetics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Heat Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 798.78%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 200.32%. Given Heat Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than GlycoMimetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heat Biologics and GlycoMimetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics $3.05 million 16.09 -$20.02 million N/A N/A GlycoMimetics N/A N/A -$57.89 million ($1.34) -2.30

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Heat Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats Heat Biologics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates include ImPACT platform technology that develops product candidates consist of live, allogeneic off-the-shelf genetically-modified, and irradiated human cancer cells; and Combination Pan-antigen Cytotoxic Therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and enhanced, and T-cell specific co-stimulation in a single treatment. The company is developing HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical trial product candidates include HS-130 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and PTX-35 and PTX-15 for treating tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company offers GMI-1359 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptor for various tumor types. Further, it is developing various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

