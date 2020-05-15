Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,506 ($19.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.19) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,548.40 ($20.37).

Compass Group stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The company had a trading volume of 5,661,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,252 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,696.66.

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

