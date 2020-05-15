Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calvert Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 206,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

