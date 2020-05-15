Compass Point Boosts Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $16.50

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $15.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

SAR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,027. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Cabell Williams III purchased 12,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $310,734. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $2,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

