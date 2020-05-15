Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $7.00 at MKM Partners

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 40,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,354.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,263,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 134.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 346,908 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

